SHOCK VIDEO: Huge Line of Illegals “As Far as the Eye Can See” Traverse Down Steep, Rocky Mountain After Crossing Into San Diego

A huge line of illegal aliens traversed down a steep, rocky mountain after illegally crossing into Jacumba, California on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants from all over the world are traveling through the Darien Gap en route to the United States every month.

Illegals from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South and Central America are making the trek to the United States.

Jacumba, which is about 75 miles east of San Diego, has been a hangout for thousands of illegals after crossing the border. The high desert has been a drop-off location for smugglers for illegals to live in makeshift camps.

The group Border Kindness, which is a non-governmental organization that helps provide resources for illegals, has provided food and water in areas where terrain is difficult to traverse in the San Diego mountains.

A large group of illegals crossed through the open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba and traversed down the rocky mountain.

The line of invaders goes up the mountain “as far as the eye can see.”

"There is currently a huge line of illegal immigrants coming down a steep, rocky mountain after crossing into Jacumba, CA. The line appears to go up the mountain as far as the eye can see. Three men made it down already and told us they're from Kazakhstan," Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

BREAKING: There is currently a huge line of illegal immigrants coming down a steep, rocky mountain after crossing into Jacumba, CA. The line appears to go up the mountain as far as the eye can see. Three men made it down already and told us they're from Kazakhstan.

These three illegals are from Kazakhstan:

These were the 3 guys from Kazakhstan who initially came down. Thats when we looked higher up and saw the rest

“All made it to the ground, and later told me they were from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Africa,” Bill Melugin said.

More on this story from Fox News' Bill Melugin:

NEW: We were live as a long line of migrants scaled a huge, steep mountain to cross illegally en masse into Jacumba, CA, an hour east of San Diego. All made it to the ground, and later told me they were from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, & Africa.

