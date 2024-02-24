She’s a Uniparty Plant: Governor Newsom Thanks Nikki Haley for Helping Democrats Make the Case Against Trump

This says it all. Governor Newsom is now thanking Nikki Haley for her outlandish attacks on President Trump.

It’s been widely reported that Nikki Haley is funded by RINOs and Democrats. This goes way back to 2022 when she was collecting donations for her non-profit Stand for America. She still is being funded by Trump-hating radicals.

Nikki Haley on Friday attacked President Trump for being the victim of 90+ lawfare indictments by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Haley even blamed President Trump after New York state stole $455 million from him in the Democrats latest lawfare case. Trump’s crime was taking loans in New York state and then paying them back on time and with interest. New York state leaders have decided capitalism is no longer allowed in the Empire State.

It should be clear to everyone at this point that Nikki is only hanging around to hurt Trump and put Democrats back in office in 2024.

Here is Nikki Haley on X on Friday.

Nikki Haley: Donald Trump is going to spend more time in the courtroom than on the campaign trail & more money on legal fees than talking to voters. That chaos and baggage will lead to a Joe Biden victory in November & a President Kamala Harris.

Now Governor Newsome is publicly thanking Haley for doing the Democrats’ dirty work.

Nice job, Nikki!

The New York Post reported:

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has become one of the “better surrogates” for Democrats in 2024, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. Haley, who is Donald Trump’s last remaining GOP primary rival, has attacked the former president throughout the race, arguing that the 77-year-old is too old to serve another term White House and warning that his “chaos” will hurt Republican chances at the ballot boxes in November. “I think she’s one of our better surrogates, so I hope she stays in [the GOP primary race],” Newsom, 56, told CNN host Jake Tapper, arguing that her criticisms of the former president are “spot on.”

