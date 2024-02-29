Sharika Soal: Joe Biden Acts Like He Doesn’t Know Where He Is And It’s An Embarassment To America

The Democrats in the White House are committing elder abuse right now, but it’s hard to feel bad for a guy who is creepy with children all across the land.

For some reason, someone in this administration thinks putting Biden on late-night talk shows while wearing sunglasses is a good idea for millions to see just how out of it he really is.

This man is literally falling down and forgetting what year it is everywhere he goes. No one on the left seems to think this is inappropriate when this man is in charge of handing billions of taxpayer money to other countries.

It’s actually embarrassing to watch Congress rant about mental health and what is right while they parade a hospice patient around the world who belongs in bed.

It’s time to let Joe Biden go, and I am sure preaching to the choir.

That man has been in Congress for almost 50 years.  He’s so out of it that if the version of Biden, who said he didn’t want his kids growing up in a “racial jungle,” could see himself now hosting LGBT parties at the white house, he would be appalled.

Under Biden, everyone, regardless of race, is paying the highest food prices in the history of food prices in America.  There has also been an extreme surge in illegal immigrant violence since Biden took office.

Even the number of black people killed due to gun violence has gone up since the head creeper in charge took office… literally.

It’s wild, and I am ready for November 2024 to get here so we can finally retire Biden and get the country back on track.

Trump 2024.

Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

