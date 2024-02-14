Sharika Soal: Black People Are Finally Waking Up To Donald Trump’s Warnings On Immigration

by

“We told you” so is one of those phrases humans will hear from conservatives for years and years to come.

A pattern has appeared as I scale popular social media apps to see the trending topics and hot takes.

Donald Trump was right. The immigration topic has evolved into conversations about resources in poor black communities like Harlem.

These sentiments aren’t just coming from disgruntled walkaway voters or LGBT supporters waking up to the wokeness disease. It’s black people, and this time, it isn’t your run-of-the-mill account with 200 followers sporting a red hat.

People like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and other famous rappers have recently made headlines, showing former President Donald Trump support.

This isn’t shocking to me. Trump was the only person holding high office ever to tweet out that kids were being snatched at the border before “close the border” ever became a trending topic on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

No matter how unintelligent the left thinks black people are, they underestimate two things about the community.

How we feel about money and how we think about territory. The Democrats underestimate how even gang bangers feel about having their neighborhoods filled up with military-aged men who are a threat to their mothers and daughters.

Not much else needs to be said. Trump 2024 seems to be the answer, and it looks like this time, black people are waking up to how little the white liberal cares about our well-being.

Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

