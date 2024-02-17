San Francisco Appoints First Non-Citizen to Sit on the City’s Elections Commission – And She’s Only Been in the US Since 2019

This is how a nation ends.

First, they open the borders to millions of illegal invaders. Then, they put non-citizens in charge of elections.

Kelly Wong from Hong Kong was recently appointed to serve on the San Francisco Department of Elections.

Kelly is not a citizen and came to the US in 2019, around five years ago.

Wong, a non-citizen, says she will champion immigrant rights… Like voting?

Wong is also a champion of “equity and inclusion.”

NEW: San Francisco Appoints First Noncitizen to Serve on Elections Commission. Kelly Wong who came to the U.S. in 2019 from China and isn’t legally allowed to vote will be overseeing and creating policy for the San Francisco Department of Elections. Wong is immigrant rights… pic.twitter.com/gPvtSs4aZZ — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) February 17, 2024

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Wong for the role.

KQED reported: