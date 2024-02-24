REPORT: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Made Over $1.25 Million on Stock Deal in Just Three Months

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul cleaned up on a stock deal, making a whopping $1.25 million in just three months, according to new reports.

The former House Speaker and her husband have long been accused of engaging in insider trading to build their massive personal fortune.

It’s amazing that this is allowed to continue, unquestioned, while Democrats and their media allies are actively working to bankrupt Donald Trump.

FOX News reports:

Pelosi’s husband made over $1.25 million on Nvidia stock bet in just three months Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has received widespread scrutiny over her husband’s stock purchases, is making bank on another well-timed bet on a familiar corporation. The California Democrat’s husband, Paul, who owns a San Francisco investment and consulting firm, scooped up between $1 million and $5 million worth of call options in computer chip company Nvidia on Nov. 22. Pelosi, however, held off on reporting the transaction until right before Christmas. Nvidia is not new to the Pelosis. In 2022, Paul grabbed more than $1 million in Nvidia call options — which give investors the right to buy shares of a company at a specific price — just weeks before a congressional vote on providing massive subsidies to the chip manufacturing industry. He sold them after she received criticism over their timing. At the time, Pelosi said that her husband had never made stock purchases based on information she had given him when pressed by Fox News Digital. Her office also distanced her from Paul’s financial decisions.

The Pelosis sure have amazing luck.

Any way I can get instant alerts on what Paul buys? He has an unerring record. It’s just amazing how he consistently picks winners! https://t.co/UxwJwagYtr — AroundTown (@Bikerboots) February 24, 2024

LMFAO a "stock bet". Doesn't a "bet" usually entail risks? I guess not if you're insider trading as a member of congress: https://t.co/wHmqbgn5dW — David Knight (@DaveKnight1776) February 23, 2024

Pelosi is the greatest stock picker is history! https://t.co/lFz1OodzA7 — . (@FinBarNiles) February 23, 2024

Do you think the liberal media would be silent about this if the story was about a Republican?