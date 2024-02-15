REPORT: Illegal Border Crossings Are Now Surging at the Northern Border Too

While most people are focused on the invasion currently taking place on the southern border, America’s northern border is also under assault.

According to recent reporting, illegal border crossers are attracted to the northern border because they know there are far fewer security staffers and border patrol agents.

This story doesn’t get nearly as much media attention as the southern border, but it’s just as important.

Illegal Immigrants Are Entering the US Through the Northern Border in Droves Illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Canada border in New York, New Hampshire and Vermont have escalated, as migrants take advantage of “understaffing” and other conditions, according to a report from the New York Post. Reportedly, more than 12,200 migrants were apprehended crossing the border illegally from Canada last year. The year prior, 3,578 were arrested…

Much of the illegal crossings — about 70% — occurred along the 295-mile Swanton Sector, which includes upstate New York, New Hampshire and Vermont, the data show… Experts say the migrants who make it to Mexico and can afford a $350 one-way plane ticket from Mexico City or Cancun to Montreal or Toronto are making their way south to cross the northern US border — where they are less likely to be turned away than those who cross the southern border. The US border with Canada is much longer than the border with Mexico, and the ports of entry are often understaffed as the CBP focuses on the surge in migration at the southern border.

Since October 1, 2023, Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 3,100 subjects from 55 countries (more than Fiscal Years 2022, 21, 20 & 19 combined). Photo: An early morning apprehension of 4 adult males from Bangladesh on February 1, near Mooers, New York. pic.twitter.com/nAf5KG467R — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) February 2, 2024

Invasion Spreads To Unfenced US Northern Border Amid "Record-Breaking Surge" Of Illegal Entries Detected https://t.co/2yqjL6gsYF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 13, 2024

