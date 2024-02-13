REPORT: Former Obama Adviser Susan Rice is the ‘Central’ Figure in the Biden Administration’s Approach to the Border

For months, people have been openly wondering who is the real power behind the throne in the Biden administration? Who is really running the country?

We now know who is calling the shots when it comes to their policy on the border. Word is that former Obama security adviser Susan Rice is calling the tune on border issues.

Additionally, members of Biden’s team must have been looking at polling on immigration and the border, because they have formed a circular firing squad over the issues.

Axios reported:

Infighting broke out among those on Biden’s team. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice emerged as a central — and controversial — coordinator of the administration’s approach to the border.

of the administration’s approach to the border. Some officials found her needlessly combative and disagreed with her policy-wise. But even many of her critics credit her with taking on more responsibility on the border at a time when most other top Biden officials were shying away from it.

There was — and still is — deep animosity toward Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for what was seen as his reluctance to find more space in child migrant shelters, which are overseen by HHS, according to several sources familiar with the dynamics.

Rice referred to Becerra as a “bitch-ass” and privately called him an “idiot,” according to multiple sources.

During one meeting when Biden was tearing into Becerra, Rice passed Mayorkas a note that read: “Don’t save him,” according to two people familiar with the meeting. Rice also clashed repeatedly with Sherwood-Randall and had tension with Vice President Harris, according to people familiar with the dynamics.

Infighting like this is not a good sign for Biden’s campaign. People start pointing fingers like this when they’re losing.

NEW: Brutal new reporting from @axios in article titled “How Biden Botched the Border”. – Biden exploded w/ rage at his team aboard AF1 on the way to border last year.

– Susan Rice called HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra a “bitch ass”& “idiot”.

– VP Harris’ team made it clear her… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 12, 2024

Would anyone be surprised if we learn that Susan Rice has been in charge of other issues? Wouldn’t it make sense?