Almost 80 years after the Nazis surrendered, bringing WW2 to an end, the totalitarian specter of Adolf Hitler and his genocidal war criminals still haunts Germany.

So much so, that the German political establishment is always expressing its worries about extremists – which can be a good thing, but also became an overused smear to taint any right wing or populist movement, whether or not these have actual extremist tendencies.

But when confronted with the real-life, contemporary Nazis in Ukraine, German leaders don’t seem to mind or even acknowledge their existence, and in fact extend them their full, continuous, unambiguous support.

And if we take a close look at the three-party coalition led by Olaf Scholz, we see that the most enthusiastic backers of the Kiev Nazis are the leftist ‘green’ politicians, such as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Back in January, Baerbock and Chancellor Scholz attended a Potsdam rally against the surging AfD party.

“Baerbock told Germany’s dpa press agency that she and other locals were taking a ‘stand for democracy and against old and new fascism’.”

But is she really against fascism and nazism?

German paper BILD now comes with a damaging report, based on leaked documents, stating that Baerbock’s grandfather was ‘an unconditional National Socialist’ who had read ‘Mein Kampf’ and fully stood with the Nazi regime.

RT reported:

“Baerbock has spoken publicly about her grandfather’s wartime experiences, telling an audience in 2022 that Waldemar Baerbock returned to Germany from the east in early 1945 ‘as a defeated soldier’.

What Baerbock did not mention was that her grandfather was an officer in the Wehrmacht, and had been awarded one of the Third Reich’s highest military honors, the War Merit Cross with Swords in 1944, Bild reported on Thursday. The cross was bestowed on soldiers for ‘special services when deployed under enemy weapons or for special services in military warfare’.

According to the newspaper, Waldemar Baerbock’s military records describe him as ‘an unconditional National Socialist’, who had read Adolf Hitler’s book ‘Mein Kampf’ and whose character was ‘completely rooted in National Socialism’.”

Baerbock’s office stated that ‘the foreign minister was not aware of the documents’. That’s different, we may note, from saying that she didn’t know of her grandfather’s hardcore Nazi background.

Baerbock mentioned her grandfather in her 2021 autobiography, but did not state whether his memoires contained any references to his supposed Nazi ideology.

In the 80th anniversary of the formulation of the so-called ‘final solution’ for Europe’s jews, Baerbock declared in a public speech that ‘even low-level government functionaries’ of the Third Reich were responsible for ‘the crimes and genocide of the Nazi regime’.

That did not age well.

While, of course, no one can be blamed for acts committed by their forefathers, her extreme support for Ukraine does become suspicious under that light.

“Annalena Baerbock was a co-leader of Alliance90/The Greens in Germany before becoming foreign minister in late 2021. An ardent interventionist, Baerbock has steered the party away from its long-standing policy of pacifism, and reportedly pushed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve shipments of heavy weapons to Ukraine. While her party’s 2021 manifesto explicitly stated that it wanted to ‘end European arms exports to war and crisis zones’, Germany has become the second-largest supplier of arms to Kiev after the US.”

