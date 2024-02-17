Red Bull Formula One Team CEO, Christian Horner, Accused of Sexual Misconduct Ahead of Season Opening Event

The Formula One ‘Circus’ is one of the world’s most sophisticated motorsports events, a traveling caravan of fast cars, daring pilots, and many beautiful women.

Before the 2024 season is set to start in March, Christian Horner, CEO of the current world champion team, Red Bull – that races under an Austrian license but is based in the United Kingdom – is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

An explosive new report from a Dutch paper claims Christian Horner offered to pay off the Red Bull employee who is accusing him.

Daily Mail reported:

“[Former Spic Girl] Geri Halliwell’s husband Horner – CEO and Team Principal of Red Bull’s Formula One team – is the subject of an internal investigation into an accusation of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against him made by a female employee, with the 50-year-old fighting to save his job.”

Horner has not yet responded to the new claims but has previously denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior. Last week, the CEO made his case to a KC [Kings Council] tasked as the internal investigator by the team.

“A new bombshell report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the ‘inappropriate behavior’ accusations relating to Horner are reported to include allegedly engaging in ‘sexual misconduct’, according to the employee.

The report claims the Red Bull chief – who is married to former Spice Girl Geri – sent ‘sexually suggestive messages’ to the employee, with evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages. De Telegraaf say they have seen the messages.”

The new allegations go far beyond the initial allegations of Horner’s ‘controlling behaviour’.

“De Telegraaf claims that when Horner was informed about their intention to publish the allegations, Horner’s lawyers offered £650,000 to the female employee.”

People at Red Bull’s HQ – who say the case is being taken ‘extremely seriously’ – would reportedly be open to his departure.

Questioned on the allegations, Horner claimed he will not step away from his role, saying he will be in post at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

“‘No. It’s business as usual’, he told Sky Sports News. ‘Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I’ll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future. I can’t comment on what that process consists (of)’.

[…] ‘There’s always going to be speculation but we’re together as one team, that’s the way we’ve always been and that’s the way we continue to be. The support from the shareholders has been phenomenal and without that support we wouldn’t be here’.”