Protestors at Columbia University Call Out Hillary Clinton as “War Criminal” — “America Will Never Forgive You! You Will Burn!” (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton's address at Columbia University on the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) was abruptly interrupted by protestors labeling her a "war criminal."

The event, co-hosted by the Institute of Global Politics (IGP) at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS), aimed to shed light on the use of sexual violence in conflict zones.

SIPA had recently launched the Institute of Global Politics (IGP), where Hillary Clinton served as the Chair of the IGP Faculty Advisory Board.

However, the narrative swiftly shifted as a protestor’s outcry echoed through the hall.

As Clinton took the stage, a protester’s voice cut through, denouncing her with the words: “You are a war criminal!… The people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and the people of America will never forgive you! You will burn!”

The protestor then began to chant, “Free Palestine!”

Jose Vega reported that a total of three different protesters interrupted the event.

This incident marks the second disruption at Columbia University involving Clinton.

The previous year, during an event at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) for the UDHR’s 75th-anniversary celebration, Clinton faced a similar confrontation.

At that time, Robert Castle accused Clinton of hypocrisy regarding the current administration’s foreign policy, which he characterized as “warmongering.”

During that encounter, Clinton attempted to defuse the situation, inviting Castle to speak with her personally, though he persisted in his criticisms, accusing the political establishment of not representing the American people’s interests.

“Can you please make a statement about President Joe Biden’s speech? This is a clearly warmongering speech. President Joe Biden is calling for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. And we’re supposed to just bundle these together and pretend like we’re going to rush to World War Three, and we’re all just going to let Hillary Rodham Clinton sit here? Okay,” Castle said.

In response, Clinton noted, “I’m sorry. This is not the way to have a conversation. You’re welcome to come talk to me.”

Castle, not letting her off the hook so easily, retorted, “I do not believe you. But respectfully, I do not believe you. And the fact of the matter is that the American people’s voices are what need to be heard because our president is not speaking for the American people and neither are you… This is people constructing narratives that are openly hypocritical.”

