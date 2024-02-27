Professional Bowler Arrested for Child Pornography During Bowling Tournament

A professional bowler was arrested for child pornography during the U.S. Open professional bowling tournament earlier this month.

Brandon Novak, 35, was arrested in Indiana and extradited to Ohio.

According to a report from CNN, “Novak was first indicted in Ohio in January and is facing 15 felony charges; five charges are pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and ten charges are illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.”

“Novak was reportedly arrested midway through his second game at the 2024 US Open at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis on February 1,” the report continues. “In a video showing the US Open competition, Novak is out of shot but several players can be seen looking off screen at some commotion.”

Novak had to withdraw from the competition, as he was being arrested, but he still finished in 36th place, earning him $1,500 in winnings. It is unclear if he was paid out or not.

Novak was on the radar of the Chillicothe police last year after they were alerted to his Facebook account being associated with child pornography.

The report continued, “During police interviews with Novak, he said he purchased pornography from someone on Snapchat, but initially said that he did not know the videos would contain child pornography, The Dispatch reported. He later admitted that he knew he was purchasing child pornography and was taking steps to conceal it, according to The Dispatch’s review of the police report.”