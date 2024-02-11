Pro-Palestine Agitators Occupy MoMA Museum in NYC, Hang Genocidal Message

Pro-Palestine agitators took over the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on Saturday and hung a genocidal message from the top story amidst rousing cheers.

According to reports, at least 500 protestors entered the museum and demanded “divestment from funders aiding in genocide in Gaza.”

Protestors unfurled a banner with the genocidal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The slogan is a direct attack on Israel and calls for the complete elimination of the Jewish state.

Another banner read, “MoMA trustees fund Genocide, Apartheid, and Settler Colonialism.”

The October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against innocent Israeli civilians have ignited anti-semitic protests across the U.S.

Margaret Flavin

