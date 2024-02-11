Pro-Palestine Agitators Occupy MoMA Museum in NYC, Hang Genocidal Message

Pro-Palestine agitators took over the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on Saturday and hung a genocidal message from the top story amidst rousing cheers.

According to reports, at least 500 protestors entered the museum and demanded “divestment from funders aiding in genocide in Gaza.”

NOW AT MOMA: PROTESTERS DEMAND DIVESTMENT FROM FUNDERS AIDING GENOCIDE IN GAZA pic.twitter.com/8tWRvwRw4J — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) February 10, 2024

Protestors unfurled a banner with the genocidal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The slogan is a direct attack on Israel and calls for the complete elimination of the Jewish state.

+500 people fill MoMA’s atrium chanting Palestine will be free, protesting the museum’s donors’ ties to Israel pic.twitter.com/LRjH45F0bJ — tal (@showandtal) February 10, 2024

Another banner read, “MoMA trustees fund Genocide, Apartheid, and Settler Colonialism.”

The October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against innocent Israeli civilians have ignited anti-semitic protests across the U.S.