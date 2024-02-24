President Trump Takes the Stage at CPAC: “If Crooked Joe Biden and His Thugs Win in 2024, the Worst is Yet to Come!” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at CPAC on Saturday to a lively and patriotic crowd. He held a big rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday.

President Trump warned of impending disaster if Biden is reelected in 2024.

Trump said that a Biden victory would be destructive to the country.

“If crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come!” Trump said.

President Trump also had a sense of humor when talking about Biden. He poked fun at his short speeches and mentioned the cocaine found at the White House.

“He makes a two-minute speech because they couldn’t get anymore fuel than that. Whatever happened to the cocaine they found at the White House? Where is it?” Trump humorously said.

President Trump also said that November 5th will be a day of liberation for Americans but will be judgment day for the Biden regime.

“November 5th will be our new liberation day. But for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be their judgment day,” Trump continued.

