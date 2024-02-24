President Trump Issues Fiery Response After Explosive Cell Phone Data Catches Fani Willis and Her Lover Boy Lying Under Oath About Their Romantic Relationship

President Donald Trump has responded with righteous fury over the news of Fani Willis and her lover getting caught lying under oath about their romantic relationship.

Jim Hoft reported Friday that authorities geo-tracked Nathan Wade and found that he made at least 35 visits to corrupt Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s neighborhood before he was hired as the lead prosecutor in the lawfare RICO case against President Trump and 18 Trump associates.

This puts both Willis and Wade in danger of disqualification, and we can thank Team Trump for getting their hands on this explosive cell phone data.

Willis and Wade testified in court that they started a relationship after Wade was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case. This proves both engaged in straight-up perjury.

Trump angrily slammed the lawsuit and argued that the case should be dismissed immediately based on this evidence. He went on to blast Willis’s lies and emphasized the close coordination between the Biden regime and Willis’s office to throw him in jail along with stealing money for Wade.

Trump closed by noting that we expect this to happen in Banana Republics, not the greatest nation on earth.

Based on the fact that District Attorney Fani Willis and her Lover were together long prior to the filing date of their Fake Lawsuit against me and many other innocent people, despite their sworn testimony to the contrary, this case must be determined as OVER and, of no further force or effect. Among other things, in close coordination and conjunction with the DOJ and White House (numerous 8-hour meetings between the Biden people and them in D.C.!), this case was all about stealing close to $1 Million Dollars for Lover Wade, and Election Interference, whereby a vicious and heinous attack is made on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent. This has never happened in the U.S.A., it is the “stuff” of Third World Countries and Banana Republics!

Fani Willis should absolutely be finished professionally, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp should order an immediate criminal probe into her corruption. But we should not count on this given the known animosity between Kemp and Trump.