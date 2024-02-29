President Trump Is Set to Speak in Eagle Pass, Texas – Ground Zero in Joe Biden’s Open Borders Invasion (VIDEO)

by
Illegal aliens corraled in into a fenced off area in Eagle Pass, Texas thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies.

President Donald Trump is visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday — a place that has turned into the epicenter of a growing feud between Texas and federal authorities over how to tackle the migrant crisis and who has jurisdiction over that part of the US-Mexico border.

Eagle Pass, Texas is at the epicenter of Joe Biden’s illegal alien invasion of America.

On Thursday RAV reporter Jayne Zirkle told Steve Bannon that a body was discovered at the border before President Trump’s visit. The Gateway Pundit has not been able to confirm the report. However there have been numerous drownings in the Rio Grande River after Joe Biden entered office and opened the US southern border.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.