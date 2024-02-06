President Milei Travels to Israel in First Bilateral Visit – Announces Argentina Will Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem – Prays and Weeps at the Wailing Wall

Argentinian President Javier Milei traveled to Israel on Tuesday for his first bilateral visit since his inauguration.

The popular Argentinian president announced when he touched down that Argentina will move its embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

President Milei flew into Ben Gurion Airport on a commercial flight and declared that Argentina is moving its embassy to Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/KEbTwEhhaP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 6, 2024

Milei follows President Donald Trump in 2019, and President Orban from Hungary in 2023 in moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Milei later wept as he visited the Wailing Wall.

Javier Milei emotional as he prayed at the Western Wall in Israel. pic.twitter.com/zQEy9PVKw0 — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) February 6, 2024

The Times of Israel reported:

Argentinian President Javier Milei landed on Tuesday in Israel, where he announced that he would be moving Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. Milei, who made Israel the destination of his first bilateral visit since he assumed the presidency in December, had pledged to make the move during his election campaign. There have been no practical steps taken around the move, and there is no Argentinian ambassador in Israel. Still, an Israeli diplomat told The Times of Israel that “the positive statement is important,” and “we look forward to Argentina opening the sixth embassy in Jerusalem.”

Milei was mobbed at the Wailing Wall.