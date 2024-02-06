President Milei Travels to Israel in First Bilateral Visit – Announces Argentina Will Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem – Prays and Weeps at the Wailing Wall

by
Argentinian President Javier Milei prays at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem after landing in Israel on Tuesday.

Argentinian President Javier Milei traveled to Israel on Tuesday for his first bilateral visit since his inauguration.

The popular Argentinian president announced when he touched down that Argentina will move its embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Milei follows President Donald Trump in 2019, and President Orban from Hungary in 2023 in moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Milei later wept as he visited the Wailing Wall.

The Times of Israel reported:

Argentinian President Javier Milei landed on Tuesday in Israel, where he announced that he would be moving Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Milei, who made Israel the destination of his first bilateral visit since he assumed the presidency in December, had pledged to make the move during his election campaign.

There have been no practical steps taken around the move, and there is no Argentinian ambassador in Israel.

Still, an Israeli diplomat told The Times of Israel that “the positive statement is important,” and “we look forward to Argentina opening the sixth embassy in Jerusalem.”

Milei was mobbed at the Wailing Wall.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.