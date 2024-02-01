Police Respond to Shooting at Georgia High School; Two Injured (VIDEO)

by

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a Georgia high school on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of McEachern High School in Cobb County, according to WANF.

Two people were injured in the shooting. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

According to Cobb County Police, the injured were not current students at McEachern High School.

“This afternoon, and only moments ago, we can verify two individuals who are not current McEachern students have been shot in a parking lot on our campus. Both individuals appear to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Cobb Schools Police and Cobb County Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating the identities of both individuals and the associated circumstances. The campus is in code red, police are on campus, and for the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted. We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available,” Cobb County Police said in a Facebook post.

Video posted to X showed a black male shooting a firearm as students scattered.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.