Pelosi Sounds Drunk at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Pelosi briefly spoke with the media about the 2024 election and she sounded hammered.

A Billboard reporter asked Pelosi if people should be nervous about the election this year.

Pelosi heavily slurred her words as she praised Joe Biden for winning the South Carolina Democrat primary.

“Elections are campaigns and you have to work to win and we will work and we will win,” she said.

Pelosi also stopped and spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

She praised record producer Clive Davis for inviting her to the event.

