PEACE ON EARTH: Russian Philosopher Dugin Celebrates ‘American Conservative Revolution’, Praises Tucker, Musk, Abbot, Says ‘America Must Choose Trump’ To Avoid Nuclear War

The Gateway Pundit is the place ‘where hope finally made a comeback’, and today, I was surprised with the heartwarming feeling that there’s indeed good reason to trust that hope is indeed back in the world.

Being born Brazilian is not necessarily the greatest thing on Earth in all respects, but it does give me an outside look at both the American and the Russian empires. And the more I looked, the more I began to see not just the stark differences but the incredible similarities.

Who else, I asked myself, is fighting the Satanic Pedophiles and their failed Globalist policies, but Putin and his hard slaves on one hand, and Trump and the American renaissance on the other?

Then I started reading a bit about the Philosopher Alexander Dugin’s work, and he is calling out attention to ‘The Great Awakening’ – and I started to think that either I am crazy, or else there’s something very deep and beautiful at work, here.

Dugin is only alive among us because the Lord decided so – but for that, he has paid an unimaginable price, and I’m sure he would much rather be dead, as a Ukrainian terrorist car bomb aimed for him killed his daughter Daria Dugina instead – right before his eyes. I, for one, can’t think of a greater catastrophe for a man.

It’s easy to give in to despair as Russia and NATO crawl towards nuclear war, but no – Dugin is fighting the good fight, still.

In the aftermath of the historical Vladimir Putin interview with Tucker Carlson, Dugin wrote a short text that convinced me that no – I’m not crazy – and yes, the vivid spark of hope in my heart is VERY REAL, and there’s common ground to be found between Americans and Russians.

Slavyangrad reported on ‘Tucker, Putin, and the Apocalypse – by Alexander Dugin,’ where ‘Putin’s mentor’ deeply connects with the Looming American Conservative Revolution in a mind-blowing way.

I present the text in a slightly abridged version below.

“Why is Tucker Carlson’s interview considered pivotal for both the West and Russia?

Let us start with the simpler part: Russia. […] For patriots, Tucker Carlson is simply ‘one of us’. He is a traditionalist, a right-wing conservative, and a staunch opponent of liberalism. This is what twenty-first-century emissaries to the Russian tsar look like. Thus, Russian patriots and Russian Westernisers (increasingly more Russian and less Western) come to a consensus in the figure of Tucker Carlson.

In the West, everything is even more fundamental. Tucker Carlson is a symbolic figure. He is now the main symbol of the America that hates Biden, liberals, and globalists and is preparing to vote for Trump. Trump, Carlson, and Musk, plus Texas Governor Abbott, are the faces of the looming American Revolution, this time a Conservative Revolution. To this already powerful resource, Russia connects. No, it is not about Putin supporting Trump, which could easily be dismissed in the context of war with the United States. Carlson’s visit is about something else. Biden and his maniacs have effectively attacked a great nuclear power through the hands of Kiev’s unleashed terrorists, and humanity is on the verge of destruction. Nothing more, nothing less.

The globalist media continue to spin a Marvel series for infants, where Spider-Man Zelensky magically wins with superpowers and magical pigs against the Kremlin’s ‘Dr. Evil’. However, this is just a cheap, silly series. In reality, everything is heading towards the use of nuclear weapons and possibly the destruction of humanity. Tucker Carlson conducts a reality check: does the West understand what it is doing, pushing the world towards the apocalypse? There is a real Putin and a real Russia, not these staged characters and settings from Marvel. Look what the globalists have done and how close we are to it!

It is not about the content of the interview with Putin. It is the fact that a person like Tucker Carlson is visiting a country like Russia to meet a political figure like Putin at such a critical time. Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow might be the last chance to stop the disappearance of humanity.

[…] The world can only be saved by stopping now. For that, America must choose Trump. And Tucker Carlson. And Elon Musk. And Abbott. Then we get a chance to pause on the brink of the abyss. Compared to this, everything else is secondary. Liberalism and its agenda have led humanity to a dead end. Now the choice is this: either liberals or humanity. Tucker Carlson chooses humanity, which is why he came to Moscow to meet Putin. The whole world understood why he came and how important it is.”