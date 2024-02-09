PATHETIC: CNN Defends Biden After Disastrous Address, Claims He Just ‘Misspoke’ When Mixing Up Mexico and Egypt (VIDEO)

by

If you watched Joe Biden’s national address, you are likely horrified. The event was a disaster, with Biden yelling at reporters, forgetting things as he claimed that his memory is fine, and even confusing Mexico with Egypt when talking about Gaza.

You would think that no one could possibly defend his performance, but you would be wrong.

Enter CNN. In some of their reportage, they bent over backwards to defend Biden, because of course they did. What else could they possibly do?

In this segment below, contributor Kate Bedingfield, who used to work for the Biden administration says:

“Can I just say, I mean, on this point about Mexico, he misspoke on the name of the country and the context of the larger answer about what he’s doing to try to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, so, is it a perfect answer? Is it great to misspeak? No, it’s never great to misspeak. I promise everybody on this panel right now has misspoken and said the wrong name or the wrong, uhh, you know, the wrong date in a conversation.”

Watch:

They were actually defending him before the address even started. Watch:

There is absolutely nothing that CNN will not do in order to protect Biden, no matter how foolish they look doing it.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

