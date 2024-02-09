PATHETIC: CNN Defends Biden After Disastrous Address, Claims He Just ‘Misspoke’ When Mixing Up Mexico and Egypt (VIDEO)

If you watched Joe Biden’s national address, you are likely horrified. The event was a disaster, with Biden yelling at reporters, forgetting things as he claimed that his memory is fine, and even confusing Mexico with Egypt when talking about Gaza.

You would think that no one could possibly defend his performance, but you would be wrong.

Enter CNN. In some of their reportage, they bent over backwards to defend Biden, because of course they did. What else could they possibly do?

In this segment below, contributor Kate Bedingfield, who used to work for the Biden administration says:

“Can I just say, I mean, on this point about Mexico, he misspoke on the name of the country and the context of the larger answer about what he’s doing to try to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, so, is it a perfect answer? Is it great to misspeak? No, it’s never great to misspeak. I promise everybody on this panel right now has misspoken and said the wrong name or the wrong, uhh, you know, the wrong date in a conversation.”

Watch:

CNN is now defending Biden for thinking that Mexico is on the border of Gaza "Everybody here has misspoken!" pic.twitter.com/zS9um6bd0K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2024

Unreal. CNN’s Kate Bedingfield, a former Biden spox, says Biden “showed a little swagger” by “getting a little combative with reporters.” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 9, 2024

They were actually defending him before the address even started. Watch:

Ahead of Biden's address, CNN Erin Burnett defends his "verbal cul-de-sacs" and how he "meanders into another story" as just "his brand for last 50 years."

She whines, "How is he supposed to overcome" how people see him now "when that is who he is?" pic.twitter.com/DJkkOuxNnl — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2024

There is absolutely nothing that CNN will not do in order to protect Biden, no matter how foolish they look doing it.