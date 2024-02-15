Outrageous: Radical Climate Activists DUMP RED POWDER on US Constitution in Rotunda of National Archives – Police Stand Around and Watch

Climate activists just vandalized the display of the US Constitution in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC. They poured red powder on themselves and the display.

The America-hating lunatics then lectured the people in the rotunda about their global warming nonsense.

It was interesting to see the police walk around them with out much concern. What was that about?

These activists should immediately be shipped to rural Alaska to live out their dream without the horrors of fossil fuels.

Via activist reporter Ford Fischer.

The US Archives closed for the day following the incident for cleaning.

So will these radical activists be jailed? They just committed more damage to the US Archives than 95% of the J6 prisoners.

Will the Biden regime toss them in the Gulag for a couple years, or no?

I think we all know the answer to that question.

More reaction…

