Outrageous: Radical Climate Activists DUMP RED POWDER on US Constitution in Rotunda of National Archives – Police Stand Around and Watch

Climate activists just vandalized the display of the US Constitution in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC. They poured red powder on themselves and the display.

The America-hating lunatics then lectured the people in the rotunda about their global warming nonsense.

It was interesting to see the police walk around them with out much concern. What was that about?

These activists should immediately be shipped to rural Alaska to live out their dream without the horrors of fossil fuels.

Via activist reporter Ford Fischer.

Just now: the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC was evacuated after two climate activists dumped red powder on themselves and the case holding the United States Constitution. Both were arrested in minutes. pic.twitter.com/opeTJcs7GH — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 14, 2024

The US Archives closed for the day following the incident for cleaning.

Update for February 15, 2024: the Rotunda will remain closed for cleaning. The rest of the National Archives Building will be open on its regular schedule. https://t.co/aa1bDgSNZY — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) February 14, 2024

So will these radical activists be jailed? They just committed more damage to the US Archives than 95% of the J6 prisoners.

Will the Biden regime toss them in the Gulag for a couple years, or no?

I think we all know the answer to that question.

