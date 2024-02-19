Oregon’s KGW-TV Apologizes for Airing Racist Image Showing Children Seen Throwing Balls at Sign Featuring N-Word (VIDEO)

NBC affiliate KGW-TV, a television station based in Portland, Oregon, has issued a public apology after a racially offensive image was inadvertently broadcast during a segment intended to uplift and entertain viewers on Thursday evening.

During the “The Good Stuff” program, which features a “Throwback Thursday” segment showcasing viewer-submitted photos meant to be “cheesy, silly, or memorable,” an image from the 1950s was aired that showed children throwing balls at a sign bearing a racial slur.

The image sparked immediate backlash, prompting the station to respond swiftly with a statement of regret.

KGW released the following statement:

We deeply regret and apologize for the distress caused by the inadvertent airing of offensive content during Thursday evening’s broadcast of The Good Stuff program on KGW.

During a segment inviting viewers to share their “Throwback Thursday” photos via social media platforms, we unfortunately aired a photo featuring deeply racist imagery and language. The image, seemingly from the 1950s, depicted children throwing balls towards a sign prominently displaying the N-word. Despite our rigorous policy of thoroughly screening all content for standards and accuracy before broadcast, we acknowledge our failure to uphold our own standards in this instance. We understand the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community. To those who were exposed to the image and were hurt by it, we offer our sincerest apologies. We have reevaluated our policies regarding the airing of user-submitted content from social media and taken internal steps to address the mistake. Additionally, KGW leadership has actively engaged with Black community leaders and government officials to acknowledge our failure and extend our apology for the harm caused. As a company, we are dedicated to fostering inclusivity and compassion. While we acknowledge our failure on this occasion, we are committed to earning back the trust that has been compromised by the broadcast of this offensive photo. We recognize the importance of accountability and will work diligently to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Following these statements, KGW management engaged in a discussion with Black community pastors, NAACP leaders, the mayor, and government staff about the incident.

“This morning I met with Portland Chapter NAACP leaders, James Posey and Pastor Hennessee, to discuss the deeply disturbing graphic shared by KGW news. Together, we are calling on KGW to immediately address this issue and ensure changes are made to prevent anything like this from happening in the future,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.