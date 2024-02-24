Op-ed: Noticing Black Violence On Social Media Is Not Racist And Calling It That Is Manipulation

Destructive behaviors are apparent in all races, but in the modern world, bad behavior is collectively blamed on the white race, aka “White supremacy.”

Recognize any of these individuals? Tell us who they are and where we can find them. Call Homicide directly at 314-444-5371 or anonymously reach out to @STLRCS. More info here: https://t.co/fDsot36Of0 pic.twitter.com/YIv8qB4R1x — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 23, 2023

It doesn’t matter how many videos pop up on social media of other cultures and races committing heinous acts; liberals claim these behaviors are merely a “symptom” of white supremacy. The media and the majority of moderate America are content with believing this.

Woman hit with Skateboard for rejecting a thug pic.twitter.com/p1GoWqIaZI — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) February 20, 2023

Viral videos depicting black people assaulting each other and looting stores all across America are accumulating millions of views over time. Still, instead of the masses concluding that the black community has more issues than a random white person thinking we all eat chicken, we have wanna-be saviors on both sides who claim noticing and to disapprove of our violent behaviors is a racist attack on the community as a whole.

Philadelphia looters ransack locally owned pharmacy with axes, hammers — cause $150K in damage, theft https://t.co/YVcIDxpD4a pic.twitter.com/xwOit50u5E — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2023

What exactly is the threshold of videos depicting my race committing violent acts? Per Statista.com, 224 black people were shot and killed by police in 2023, and this number is enough to equate police everywhere in America as a threat to the American black male.

It is safe to assume that more than 224 mugshots are floating around social media of black men who have been arrested and sentenced for shooting and killing their race and others.

Calling the commentary surrounding videos depicting black violence as “racist” is manipulation.

North Carolina man arrested for shooting Taco Bell employee multiple times over incorrect amount of change pic.twitter.com/x3U3yIQCiC — SAY CHEESE! (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 9, 2023

The manipulation is so bad that when a video depicts black minors being shot at, somehow, there is still no consensus that the black adult community is contributing to the chaos and hardships the community is facing. We counted the number of blacks killed by cops, which is far less each year than the 120,000 black-on-black gun violence deaths in the last ten years.

Per Giffords.org Gun violence touches every community and every racial group in the United States, but none more so than Black communities. In fact, Black Americans die from gun violence at nearly 2.4 times the rate of white Americans.7 On average, more than 12,400 Black people die from gun violence each year, with 15,548 such deaths in 2021 alone—the highest number on record.8

Teenage girls shot at while sitting in a car with a baby This is why you have to Divest pic.twitter.com/wnJdJnUZiu — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) September 5, 2023

Calling people “racist” for seeing violent acts, noticing the skin color of the person, and deciding that sometimes people with that skin color behave in a way that is unhealthy for everyone around them is not racist. It’s time to grow up America. So we watch a man destroy his neighborhood and then tell him it’s ok because a white girl named Sarah is in Idaho somewhere?

Suppose you’re going to tell me that white supremacy is the idea that the large number of white people who exist is a threat to minorities. In that case, the same should be said for black people and any race who decides to commit violent felonies or glorify those acts by uploading them to social media. Let’s be honest. The majority of content uploaded depicting black people being violent is posted by a black person on their social media for likes and views.

Black male PEDO explains how to SA toddlers by visiting churches during nap time pic.twitter.com/gBCpVhd9rX — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) August 25, 2023

Anyone trying to make the masses feel bad for honest commentary on these videos is just playing into the hands of the person who uploaded the content. Now, they get to be a victim and not held accountable for helping the image of black people continue to be stained with destructive behaviors.

It’s always someone else’s fault, even when it’s us on camera shooting or robbing people.