“ONWARD TO VICTORY!” – Steve Bannon Lights Up CPAC 2024 Crowd – Explains How the Media Knows Joe Biden Is Illegitimate (VIDEO)

by
Steve Bannon lights up the crowd at CPAC 2024.

The War Room’s Steve Bannon lit up CPAC 2024 on Saturday. The former Chief Strategist for President Trump warned the far left legacy media that they are about to be outed.

Steve Bannon: Is anything going to stop us? Today, in this very hall, the greatest president of the 20th and 21st centuries sat here and said he’s a political dissident. He’s persecuted. That is a mark upon our country because it’s absolutely true, 100% true because he gave us three years of peace and prosperity before he was hit with a Chinese bioweapon.

And they stole the 2020 election. Media, I want you to suck on this. I want the White House to suck on this. You lost in 2020. Donald Trump is the legitimate president of the United States. You know Trump won. Trump won. Trump won. Trump won. Trump won. Trump won.

You know how we know categorically that Trump won now? Because The New York Times and MSNBC and the Washington Post understand we’re about to out them, right? We’re going to adjudicate this after victory.

If Biden actually won, he would be a revered hero to them. If Kamala Harris had really been the wingman, she’d be a revered hero. The New York Times is throwing Biden under the bus every day and backing it up over him. That shows you they know he’s an illegitimate regime head. He’s a usurper in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue…

…What if our framers came back here, came back today and saw 10 million illegal alien invaders that they have gamed the system… All of them. Garland, Wray, Biden, all of them Mayorcas. What they did to this country is unforgivable and we will not forget it and we will never forgive it until justice is done.

This was red meat for the CPAC crowd. And Steve is right. These horrible characters who have destroyed our country and disregard our Constitution must be dealt with.

The future of the United States and the world depend on it.

Watch the entire video below.

