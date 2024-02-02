Nikki Haley Called Out for Allegedly Sharing Fake Fan Mail on X/Twitter Addressed to Herself — Social Media Roasts Her

GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is facing intense criticism after allegedly sharing what appeared to be fake fan mail on Twitter. The incident has caused a wave of backlash on social media, with users accusing Haley of deception and raising questions about the authenticity of the messages.

On Thursday, Haley took to her X account to express her gratitude for the kind words she claimed to have received from supporters.

She wrote, “Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun. I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud.”

However, it soon became apparent that there was a significant problem with the fan mail she shared—it appeared to be fake.

One particular email caught the attention of eagle-eyed social media users. The message, allegedly received from someone named Michael B., was addressed to Nikki Haley and contained a passionate plea for her to continue her fight.

However, it was discovered that the email was still in the draft stage and had not been sent. This raised suspicions about how Haley had supposedly received the email and shared it on X.

Adding to the controversy was another piece of alleged fan mail shared by Haley that seemed to lack the personal touch usually associated with handwritten notes, instead being typed out in a digital font called Bees Burts font.

This fueled further speculation that the messages were fabricated or manipulated to create a positive image of Haley’s popularity.

Social media users were quick to call out Haley for what appeared to be a clumsy attempt at self-promotion. Some sarcastically suggested that Haley’s team should have hit the “send” button before sharing the messages, while others criticized the apparent incompetence of her social media team.

LOOK:

Wow those are really inspiring messages. I just received this fan mail today. It’s so great to be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/j8LWTvnqlB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 2, 2024

Hit send next time and change up the font once in a while. pic.twitter.com/FDGbFHrGMh — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 2, 2024

lemme guess Nikki also sends herself flowers to the office and says they are from her husband. — Brandie with a (@BrandieWithABee) February 2, 2024

This is so embarrassing… it actually makes DeSantis’s online team look competent. — NN (@NnPnemck) February 2, 2024

These messages are as believable as Jussie Smollet. — The Prudentialist (@MrPrudentialist) February 2, 2024

Funny, Michael B. also sent me an email, but his was singing a completely different tune. pic.twitter.com/StkguQlt1C — LivePDDave (@LivePDDave1) February 2, 2024

Y’all got some dumbasses running your social media, wtf — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Haley’s team for comments. We asked her team to confirm if the fan mail shared by Haley was based on an actual message received from a supporter. And to provide proof of the original communication to verify its authenticity if they claimed it to be true. Updates to this story will be provided as soon as we receive a response.