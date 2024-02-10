Newt Gingrich Unloads on Joe Biden: You Cannot Allow this Man to Be Commander in Chief – For the Survival of this Nation (Video)

Newt Gingrich joined Sean Hannity on Friday following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Thursday.

Robert Hur inserted into the report many unflattering references to Biden personally – calling him a “well-meaning, elderly man” with trouble remembering things. That included an event that has wounded the president deeply – the 2015 death of his son Beau.

Hur pardoned Joe Biden for taking classified documents and storing them in numerous locations – a criminal act for anyone who is not US President. Former President Donald Trump was indicted for much less.

Newt Gingrich: Well, look, I think the very clear language and the very clear examples that are in the Special Report put on the table a very straightforward challenge. This is not about politics. This is about the survival of the United States. You have to worry about North Korea, Taiwan, Iran, all of the Middle East, Ukraine. And we’re now told we have a president based on the Department of Justice report who really doesn’t get it anymore. So at a minimum, I think the Congress should demand a cognitive test by outside sources. And if he is, in fact, as bad as the Special Counsel Hur said he is, I think they have to invoke the 25th amendment.

And as much as I disagree deeply with Kamala Harris, she is at least rational, I think, and she’s probably less of a danger to the country than a Joe Biden who doesn’t know what’s going on. Remember, he is literally the person who can start a nuclear war or he’s the person who can avoid a nuclear war by doing the right things. And everything we’re seeing, he’s just not there. So you don’t know which staff person is making which decision, but it’s clear Joe Biden isn’t.

And I think after yesterday, my whole opinion changed because that report, and I urge every American to read the key parts of that report, it is so bad and so clear that you can’t allow this guy to be commander in chief, not as a political decision, but as a matter of national.

The report points out that Biden has significant limitations with his memory when he was dealing with his ghostwriter in 2017 and with the interviews that they had with her’s office in October of last year. And they said that Biden didn’t remember the years he was vice president.