Newly Discovered Documents Reveal Joe Biden’s Great-Great Grandfather Was Pardoned by Abraham Lincoln After Allegedly Committing a Violent Crime

Newly uncovered documents reveal Joe Biden has an interesting connection to Abraham Lincoln and a personal reason to be thankful for his Presidency.

Historian David J. Gerleman wrote in theWashington Post Monday that Biden’s great-great-grandfather, Moses J. Robinette, was pardoned by President Lincoln after being charged with murder following a particularly violent incident. He discovered this shocking detail after reviewing 22 pages of a court martial transcript.

The charge came after a Robinette got into a brawl with fellow Union Army civilian employee John J. Alexander on March 21, 1864, in the Army of the Potomac’s winter camp in Virginia. Gerleman reports during the fight with Alexander, Robinette pulled out his pocket knife and slashed the man several times before others stepped in to stop the carnage.

Robinette was arrested afterward and was charged with intoxication, causing a “dangerous quarrel,” disturbing military discipline and order, and making an “attempt to kill” (attempted murder).

The 42-year-old Robinette claimed he acted in self-defense, but a military panel of judges disagreed. They convicted Robinette of all charges except the “attempt to kill” charge and sentenced him to two years of hard labor in a Florida prison.

Three army officers responded by taking up Robinette’s cause and appealed the conviction to President Lincoln, saying it was too severe. They argued Robinette had been defending himself against someone “much his superior in strength and size.”

Lincoln agreed with the officers and granted Robinette a pardon on Sept. 1, 1864. After being released, Robinette went home to Maryland and became a farmer.

He passed away at the age of 84 on January 15, 1903. This was 12 years before Biden’s late father – his great-grandson – was born.

Gerleman wrote that the transcript found in the National Archives helped to “fill in an unknown piece of Biden family history.”

(The) 22 well-preserved pages of (Robinette’s) trial transcript, unobtrusively squeezed among many hundreds of other routine court-martial cases in the National Archives, reveal the hidden link between the two men — and between two presidents across the centuries. Those few pages not only fill in an unknown piece of Biden family history but also serve as a reminder of just how many Civil War stories have yet to be told.

Gerleman also notes another interesting factoid in his story: Robinette’s obituary makes no mention of Robinette’s wartime court-martial or his connection to Lincoln. It only eulogizes him as a “man of education and gentlemanly attainments.”

