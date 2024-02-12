New York Times Publishes Op-Ed Calling for Biden to Step Aside and Allow Another Democrat to Run

The New York Times has published an opinion piece calling for Joe Biden to step aside and allow another Democrat to run in 2024.

The article by Ross Douthat was titled “The Question Is Not If Biden Should Step Aside. It’s How.”

Douthat began by pointing to the special counsel report released Thursday that found Biden had mishandled classified documents, but should not be charged, at least in part, because of his failing memory.

The report referred to him as an “elderly man with a poor memory” and “significant limitations.”

“Joe Biden should not be running for re-election,” Douthat’s article began. “That much was obvious well before the special prosecutor’s comments on the president’s memory lapses inspired a burst of age-related angst. And Democrats who are furious at the prosecutor have to sense that it will become only more obvious as we move deeper into an actual campaign.”

The writer explained that he does not necessarily believe that Biden is currently unfit for the presidency, but that he may not be during a second term.

“Saying that things have worked OK throughout this stage of Biden’s decline, though, is very different from betting that they can continue working out OK for almost five long further years,” the article continued. “And saying that Biden is capable of occupying the presidency for the next 11 months is quite different from saying that he’s capable of spending those months effectively campaigning for the right to occupy it again.”

The article suggested that Biden should continue to campaign “until August and the convention, when he would shock the world by announcing his withdrawal from the race, decline to issue any endorsement, and invite the convention delegates to choose his replacement.”

Biden is currently 81 years old. He would be 82 by the time that he took the oath for a second term.