New Report Details ‘Sadistic Sex Crimes’ Perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, Forced Families to Witness Rapes



The Gateway Pundit reported on the admission of a captured Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist that his team raped Israeli women during the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks.

Evidence of the use of rape by Hamas terrorists as a tool of war has been collected by Lahav 433, Israel’s top national police unit.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

In December, The New York Times published a lengthy report after a two-month-long investigation into the sexual violence and brutality Israeli women faced at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The report culminated from interviews with 150 people, including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors.

Now, a new report detailing the systematic nature of the “sadistic sex crimes” committed by the Hamas has been published by the The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (AARCC).

The document has been translated into English and sent to decision-makers in the United Nations to leave “no room for denial or disregard.”

AARCC shared on X, “The Association of Aid Centers submitted to the UN the first official report on sexual abuse in the October 7 war. The report’s findings point to repeated patterns of sexual abuse in four different arenas, which teach about a systematic and targeted attack with particularly sadistic characteristics. We hope that his findings will resonate in the world and help break the bond of silence and denial.”

איגוד מרכזי הסיוע הגיש לאו”ם דוח רשמי ראשון על הפגיעות המיניות במלחמת 7 באוקטובר. ממצאי הדו”ח מצביעים על דפוסי פגיעה מינית חוזרים בארבע זירות שונות, שמלמדים על מתקפה שיטתית ומכוונת בעלת מאפיינים סדיסטיים במיוחד. אנחנו מקוות שממצאיו יהדהדו בעולם ויסייעו בשבירת קשר השתיקה וההכחשה. — איגוד מרכזי הסיוע לנפגעות ולנפגעי תקיפה מינית (@ARCCIsrael) February 21, 2024

AARC’s CEO Orit Soliciano shared, “The terrorist organization Hamas has chosen to injure the State of Israel with two clear strategies—taking civilians captive and sadistic sex crimes.”

Soliciano added, “It is no longer possible to remain silent—we expect the international organizations to take a clear position; it is impossible to stand on the sidelines. Standing on the other side will be remembered as a historic stain on all those who chose to remain silent and deny the sexual crimes committed by Hamas.”

The report highlights the systematic, premeditated, and deliberate manner of the sexual violence and the use of rape as a tool of war including the gang rape of underaged girls, boys, men, and women.

**Warning graphic and disturbing content.**

Jewish News Syndicate reports:

According to the report, the sexual violence took place everywhere the terrorists invaded, including at the Supernova music festival, kibbutzim, cities, towns and IDF bases. The hostages in Gaza continue to be victimized. Examples of the sexual crimes committed include violent acts of rape, with weapons pointed at the victims, in some cases aimed at wounded women. Many mass rapes occurred. Often, the rapes were intentionally committed in front of husbands, partners and family members to maximize the pain and helplessness felt and increase the terror. Hamas terrorists carried out a hunting expedition to catch young men and women who attempted to escape the carnage at the music festival, dragging them by the hair screaming. The sexual violence targeted men, women and girls and included binding their bodies, mutilating genitals and the bodies of both males and females with knives and in some cases inserting weapons inside the genitals.

The victims, in most cases, were executed either during or after the rape.

Never forget that radical leftist Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was the only member of the House who declined to vote for a resolution condemning the rape and sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas.

The resolution, led by Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), calls on other nations to criminalize rape and sexual assault and hold its perpetrators accountable. The House voted 418-0 to pass the resolution, but Tlaib declined to vote.