New Billboard in Times Square Calls Out Biden Over the Border: ‘Cops Aren’t Safe Because of Your Open Borders’

The border crisis is now affecting people in every part of the country. In New York, people are obviously fed up, after seeing illegal immigrants walk after attacking members of the NYPD in recent weeks.

Now there is a new billboard in Times Square to remind people who is responsible for the crisis.

This is now the top issue for the 2024 election.

Townhall reports:

Biden’s Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard A billboard in Times Square went up on Thursday highlighting how the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border is affecting communities across America. The billboard reads, “Hey Joe! If cops aren’t safe because of your open borders, nobody is,” and shows video of NYPD officers getting assaulted by a group of illegal immigrants last month. “The Biden administration has allowed the southern border to descend into chaos that is now affecting the entire country,” said Elaine Parker, Chief Communications Officer of the Job Creators Network. “Notably, Main Street is facing elevated crime that is increasing operating costs for nearly one-third of brick-and-mortar small businesses, according to our latest polling. It’s also having a chilling effect on consumer foot traffic. President Biden needs to stop playing political games with the southern border.” Viewers are then directed to SecureOurBordersNow.com where people can learn more and sign a petition.

See below:

New Times Square Billboard! Biden has allowed the border to descend into chaos, and it's affecting the entire country, including small businesses that face elevated costs due to crime. Sign the petition to secure the border: https://t.co/Ci5AHoOEmE pic.twitter.com/uRLDmQva45 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) February 22, 2024

Everyone knows Biden is to blame for this problem. He has tried to blame Trump and the GOP but even the left knows that’s just deflection.