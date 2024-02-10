MUST SEE ULTRA MAGA PARTY VIDEO Triggers Adam Kinzinger: RINO Sen. Roger Wicker Votes with Dems on Ukraine Funding – Says He Has No Problem with Nuclear First Strike with Russia

Uniparty RINO Senator Roger Wicker voted with Democrats this week to give another $60 billion to Ukraine to fund their war with Russia. Wicker also told the media he has no problem with a nuclear first strike against the nuclear giant.

As Marjorie Taylor Greene says, “I certainly am not interested in a nuclear war with Russia. First strike. These people are insane!”

Max Evans made this into his latest video production.

Uniparty RINO from Mississippi, ROGER WICKER (nominated by OBAMA in 2010) not only votes with DEMOCRATS re. Ukraine but says he has no problem with a NUCLEAR FIRST STRIKE AGAINST RUSSIA! pic.twitter.com/6bp0Z8ugoO — ULTRA MAGA PARTY (@MaxEvansUMP) February 9, 2024

Of course, this was too much for Trump-hating warmonger Adam Kinzinger who attacked Max Evans for questioning nuclear war first strike with Russia.

Kinzinger is always itching for nuclear war.