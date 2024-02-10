MUST SEE ULTRA MAGA PARTY VIDEO Triggers Adam Kinzinger: RINO Sen. Roger Wicker Votes with Dems on Ukraine Funding – Says He Has No Problem with Nuclear First Strike with Russia

by

Uniparty RINO Senator Roger Wicker voted with Democrats this week to give another $60 billion to Ukraine to fund their war with Russia. Wicker also told the media he has no problem with a nuclear first strike against the nuclear giant.

As Marjorie Taylor Greene says, “I certainly am not interested in a nuclear war with Russia. First strike. These people are insane!”

Max Evans made this into his latest video production.

Of course, this was too much for Trump-hating warmonger Adam Kinzinger who attacked Max Evans for questioning nuclear war first strike with Russia.

Kinzinger is always itching for nuclear war.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.