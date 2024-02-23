MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Scolds Democrats for Fretting About Biden’s Age and Mental State (VIDEO)

When it comes to Joe Biden, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is a true believer.

During a recent monologue on his show, he chastised his liberal audience for panicking about Biden’s age and diminished mental capacity, insisting that Biden is doing an amazing job and that no one cares about speeches, just the stuff that gets done behind closed doors.

This type of thinking might be described as whistling past the graveyard.

NewsBusters reports:

Lawrence O’Donnell Scolds Skittish Democrats for Questioning Biden’s Fitness MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell utilized his platform, The Last Word Wednesday night to scold skittish Democrats and rant about how President Joe Biden’s inability to make speeches and form coherent sentences was not a part of his job as president. “The notion that Joe Biden is too old is based on a complete and utter misunderstanding of the work of the presidency. The job is to make decisions, not speeches,” he insisted. O’Donnell argued that “speechmaking” was the only part of the presidency that America can witness via news media, therefore, the American public cannot judge Biden as it cannot see what a fantastic job he’s doing “behind closed doors.” The host then likened the presidency to the Super Bowl, saying: “You can remember what Patrick Mahomes did on the field, but you can’t remember a word of his speech. And that’s for very good reason, the job is on the field.”… In an attempt to defend his point, O’Donnell stated that “everyone who sees Joe Biden doing his job behind closed doors believes he is fully capable to do that job,” which apparently included former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who “always thought President Biden was fully capable when he was in the room negotiating with him last year.”

Here’s the video:

Lawrence O'Donnell with some sober and rational facts about President Biden — and the difference between performance vs. actually getting stuff done as president.pic.twitter.com/eZXVS62klT — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 22, 2024

You have to admire O’Donnell’s dedication. He is obviously willing to go down with the ship.