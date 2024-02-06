Mother of Michigan School Shooter Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter – First Parent in American History to Be Convicted in Mass Shooting Carried Out by Child

Pontiac, Michigan — Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of convicted Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, was unanimously convicted on Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter in a historic case.

As NBC reported, the verdict came on the second day of jury deliberations in a trial in which Crumbley became the first parent to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter back in December 2021. Ethan, then a 15-year-old sophomore, gunned down four students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan back in November 2021.

After being charged, the parents fled police before being eventually apprehended.

Crumbley was found guilty of four total counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, one for each victim: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

The jury foreperson told ABC News that the verdict “came down to the fact that Jennifer was the last adult with the gun.”

Prosecutors argued during the trial that the Crumbley parents, who gave their son the gun used in the shooting, ignored warning signs exhibited by him before the attack.

School officials said they had contacted the Crumbleys and revealed they discovered violent drawings Ethan had done on a school assignment. Ethan also searched online for bullets at school, watched shooting videos in class, and drew violent images on several other papers.

After being allegedly told by school officials to get their son mental help and take him, the Crumbleys refused and sent him back to class anyway. They did pledge to get Ethan mental health care at a later date.

Jennifer, who testified on her own behalf during the trial, claimed she never thought her son would be a killer and did not foresee his actions.

She faces up to 15 years in prison per count and remains held on bond. She will be sentenced on April 9.

Ethan pleaded guilty as an adult to murder, terrorism, and other crimes in October 2022. He was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without parole.

CNN notes that James Crumbley will go on trial on March 5.