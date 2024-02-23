More Gaslighting and Lies: Joe Biden Blasts Trump for Comparison to Russian Dissident Navalny — That Was Made by Navalny

Joe Biden flew to California for a fundraiser on Wednesday night with rich California liberals.

Biden’s speech was not broadcast but segments of the speech are being released.

According to Scripps News Joe Biden attacked Vladimir Putin, calling him a “crazy SOB.”

Joe Biden also attacked President Trump for comparing himself to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny who reportedly died in a Russian prison earlier this week.

Biden allegedly questioned President Trump’s mental fitness for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny. Trump allegedly said, like Navalny, he, too, is being persecuted by a communist or fascist government.

President Biden called the accusation a ludicrous notion and went on to say, quote, “If I stood here 10-15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed.”

Joe Biden should be committed.

Actually, as The Gateway Pundit has reported, it was Alexei Navalny who compared himself to Donald Trump and his persecution here in America!

Navalny posted several tweets about the unprecedented abuse hurled at Donald Trump here in America, likening it to his situation in Russia.

9. If you replace “Trump” with “Navalny” in today’s discussion, you will get an 80% accurate Kremlin’s answer as to why my name can’t be mentioned on Russian TV and I shouldn’t be allowed to participate in any elections. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 9, 2021

10. This precedent will be exploited by the enemies of freedom of speech around the world. In Russia as well. Every time when they need to silence someone, they will say: ‘this is just common practice, even Trump got blocked on Twitter’. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 9, 2021

The gaslighting by the Democrats never ends.

Joe Biden is hoping Americans forget or ignore that Democrats are running a massive lawfare campaign against Donald Trump – an innocent man – to put him in prison.