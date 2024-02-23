More Gaslighting and Lies: Joe Biden Blasts Trump for Comparison to Russian Dissident Navalny — That Was Made by Navalny

Victims of political persecution: President Donald Trump and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny

Joe Biden flew to California for a fundraiser on Wednesday night with rich California liberals.

Biden’s speech was not broadcast but segments of the speech are being released.

According to Scripps News Joe Biden attacked Vladimir Putin, calling him a “crazy SOB.”

Joe Biden also attacked President Trump for comparing himself to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny who reportedly died in a Russian prison earlier this week.

Biden allegedly questioned President Trump’s mental fitness for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny. Trump allegedly said, like Navalny, he, too, is being persecuted by a communist or fascist government.

President Biden called the accusation a ludicrous notion and went on to say, quote, “If I stood here 10-15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed.”

Joe Biden should be committed.

Actually, as The Gateway Pundit has reported, it was Alexei Navalny who compared himself to Donald Trump and his persecution here in America!

Navalny posted several tweets about the unprecedented abuse hurled at Donald Trump here in America, likening it to his situation in Russia.

Alexei Navalny: 9. If you replace “Trump” with “Navalny” in today’s discussion, you will get an 80% accurate Kremlin’s answer as to why my name can’t be mentioned on Russian TV and I shouldn’t be allowed to participate in any elections.

Alexei Navalny: 10. This precedent will be exploited by the enemies of freedom of speech around the world. In Russia as well. Every time when they need to silence someone, they will say: ‘this is just common practice, even Trump got blocked on Twitter’.

The gaslighting by the Democrats never ends.

Joe Biden is hoping Americans forget or ignore that Democrats are running a massive lawfare campaign against Donald Trump – an innocent man – to put him in prison.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

