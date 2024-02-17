More From Biden’s Trip to East Palestine a Year After Toxic Chemical Explosion: Biden Lies that “My Administration Was on The Ground Within Hours” – East Palestine Mayor Who Endorsed Trump Takes Subtle Jab at Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, on Friday, during his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, since the toxic train derailment disaster over one year ago, struggled through his speech and lied about his Administration’s involvement in assisting residents.

Remember, it was President Trump who visited East Palestine, not Joe Biden.

More than ONE YEAR after the East Palestine train derailment, Joe Biden is FINALLY visiting the site of the disaster. Pres. Trump was there just DAYS later with aid that Biden DENIED. A thread of Biden’s AMERICA LAST leadership. pic.twitter.com/hhpcaprUVk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 16, 2024

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Joe Biden’s trainwreck speech on Friday (pun intended). A disengaged Biden was seen heavily slurring his words and even at one point blowing his nose during his seven-minute speech where he struggled to read his script.

Biden’s handlers then forced the press out of the room as they tried to ask him why it took a full year to visit the town and why he even came at this point.

The photo-op was a major backfire, as The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden was greeted by angry protestors with messages like “Too Little Too Late, Joe!” in reference to the fact that he was nowhere to be found when East Palestine residents were suffering from the disaster.

During the event, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway noted that Biden’s visit was “long-awaited” and noted that he finally came “as we pass the first anniversary of the train derailment.”

Mayor Conaway previously endorsed Trump for president after Trump stepped up to the plate to visit and deliver supplies, including clean drinking water, to residents immediately following the chemical spill, which polluted the water. “I would first like to thank Joe Biden and Hunter Biden – oh, that’s right, they were busy,” Conaway said before praising President Trump’s leadership at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner last year.

Conaway continued, “We’d been asking for help, and we had the EPA there and other agencies, but we truly got help after you… without you, this could have been a worse situation.”

From Mayor Conaway’s remarks on Friday:

East Palestine, Ohio mayor Trent Conaway rightfully takes a dig at President Biden upon welcoming him to his town over one year after toxic chemical explosion: “As we pass the first anniversary of the train derailment.” pic.twitter.com/8herfNjthi — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) February 16, 2024

Biden, slurring his words, with his face buried in his script, later vowed, “We’re not going home no matter what until this job is done, and it’s not done yet.” He continued, “There’s a lot more to do.” Then, seemingly confused, he backtracked, “The vast majority has been done.”

JOE BIDEN TO EAST PALESTINE RESIDENTS: “We’re not going home no matter what until this job is done, and it’s not done yet. There’s a lot more to do. The majority has been done.” pic.twitter.com/e4fr6d5cgS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

In a clear lie to the people of East Palestine and America, Biden also claimed, “My Administration was on the ground within hours… to make sure you have everything you need.”

Recall that Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg echoed the same lie last year when he visited three weeks after the fact, saying, “We’ve been here from the first hours of the incident.”

After the train derailment, Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine while Buttigieg took “some personal time.”

