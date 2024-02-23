Mississippi Cop Arrested, Brought to Station in Own Cruiser After Shoplifting Sneakers in Uniform

A Mississippi police officer was arrested and brought to the station in her own police cruiser after getting caught shoplifting sneakers in uniform.

Robin Conner, 33, was on duty earlier this week when she went to a Dicks Sporting Goods in Columbus.

Conner tried on a pair of $140 sneakers, then attempted to leave the store while still wearing them.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told The Dispatch that he responded to the scene himself.

“An employee observed them and detained the officer and called 911,” Daughtry said. “911, knowing it was an officer, called the (shift supervisor) and they notified us. Myself, the assistant chief and the captain over patrol all responded.”

“We’re putting her in jail,” Daughtry said. “It’s embarrassing for the department, but we’re going to treat her like we would anybody else.”

CPD will be handling the case.

“I don’t see there’s any conflict of interest,” Daughtry said. “If it was a major case we would turn it over to another agency, but this is a misdemeanor and it’s pretty much cut and dried.”

The Blaze reports, “Conner was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing goods worth less than $1,000, and given a $862 surety bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.”

Though she was originally placed on administrative leave, but the Columbus City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to fire her.