Minnesota School District Allows Muslim Families to Opt Out of LGBTQ Curriculum

Alpha News has reported the St. Louis Park School District will now allow parents to opt out of their children from any curriculum that promotes LGBTQ ideology.

The move by the district comes after the First Liberty Institute and True North Legal sent a letter on behalf of six Muslim families that stated forcing Muslims to learn LGBTQ lessons is a violation of the First Amendment.

The six families previously requested the school to notify them of when LGBTQ-centered lessons were being taught so they could opt their children out of those particular lessons.

In a statement, the Liberty Institute shared, “The St. Louis Park (MN) public schools are allowing several Somali American children to opt-out of sexually based materials being taught in English classes after the law firms sent two letters explaining how the district’s previous denial of opt-outs violated the First Amendment and state law.”

St. Louis Park district agrees to let Muslim families opt out of LGBT curriculum https://t.co/e5XN6P7sDv — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) February 15, 2024

Per The First Liberty Institute:

First Liberty Institute and True North Legal today announced that the St. Louis Park (MN) public schools are allowing several Somali American children to opt-out of sexually based materials being taught in English classes after the law firms sent two letters explaining how the district’s previous denial of opt-outs violated the First Amendment and state law. The six families are devout Muslims who immigrated from war-torn Somalia over the past two decades. All asked for notice and the ability to opt out when their elementary school students are taught LGBTQ-affirming books with discussion that promotes these identities. Not only are the elementary schools now granting opt-out requests, but St. Louis Park Middle School and High School are as well. “We believe that we have a sacred obligation to teach the principles of our faith to our children without being undermined by the schools. We are grateful to First Liberty for helping us and to the school for recognizing the importance of our faith,” said Fatuma Irshat, one of the mothers. Another parent, Hodan Hassan, said, “We came to America because of its rich heritage of protecting religious liberty and the opportunity to raise our children in a place where they have access to success. We were shocked that our children were being taught material that violates our beliefs, but we’re grateful that the school has granted our opt-out requests.”

After the District made the decision, Minnesota’s “Queer Caucus” let it known they were against the decision.

