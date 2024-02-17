Minnesota Man Charged with Aiding ISIS Threatened to ‘Blow up New York’ According to DOJ

Harafa Hussein Abdi, 41, a U.S. citizen from Minnesota, has been charged with supporting ISIS following military training at a terror camp in Somalia, according to the Justice Department.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said, “As stated in the complaint, Mr. Abdi left his country to join ISIS, trained as a fighter and actively aided the group’s propaganda efforts to spread its vile ideology.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York added, “As alleged, Harafa Hussein Abdi, a citizen of this country, traveled from Minnesota to join a group of ISIS fighters in Somalia. While training with ISIS fighters in Somalia, Abdi allegedly carried an AK-47, threatened to attack civilians in New York City, and encouraged others to carry out such attacks. Our law enforcement partners have relentlessly pursued this investigation to ensure the disruption of Abdi’s alleged plans to wage terror on our shores and bring Abdi to an American court to face justice. No matter how long it takes, this office is steadfast in its commitment to investigate, disrupt and prosecute terrorist threats against Americans.”

Executive Assistant Director Larissa L. Knapp of the FBI’s National Security Branch said, “Abdi allegedly trained in an ISIS camp, encouraged others to fight on behalf of ISIS, and sent social media messages about committing violent acts in New York City. The FBI works tirelessly to protect the American people against acts of terrorism and will hold accountable all those who break our laws and endanger our citizens. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners both here and overseas to uncover and disrupt terrorist activity.”

According to the complaint, Abdi moved from Minnesota to Somalia in 2015 and joined a group of ISIS fighters at an ISIS training camp.

Abdi shared news that he joined the“Islamic State” on social media, stating he had made “hijra,” an Arabic term used by ISIS supporters who travel overseas to join ISIS and engage in jihad.

Abdi also sent an audio clip of rap lyrics around 2017 in which he expressed support for ISIS and described multiple acts of violence, including shooting and bombing individuals in New York City.

