Michelle Obama Not Running for President in 2024, Claims Ex-Obama Senior Advisor (VIDEO)

In a recent interview on CNN, David Axelrod, a former advisor to the Obama White House, set the record straight on speculation surrounding Michelle Obama’s potential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Speaking with host Michael Smerconish, Axelrod emphatically dismissed the idea that Michelle Obama would seek to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Axelrod, who has had a long-standing relationship with the Obamas, highlighted Michelle Obama’s longstanding disinterest in a political career.

“She never was interested in a political life. Even when Barack Obama was a young politician, she really didn’t participate much in his campaigns. I was with him in a Senate campaign in 2004, I think she showed up twice in the whole campaign on election nights. So, you know, she is not someone who likes politics. She doesn’t like the tone and tenor of politics,” Axelrod said.

Addressing the speculation that Michelle Obama might step in to replace President Joe Biden for the Democrats in 2024, Axelrod firmly dismissed the notion.

“I would be floored if she would be consent to that. They feel that they gave 10 years of their life to this. And I’m sure she feels as Barbara Bush did when she said there has to be someone other than the Bush’s and the Clintons who could be President of the United States. My guess is that’s her attitude,” Axelrod said.

“I always say, Michael, that I have as much chance of dancing in the Bolshoi Ballet next year than that she would be President of the United States. And so, if you see me running around at the end of the year in a leotard you’ll know what I mean.”

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported that James O’Keefe, founder of OMG, conducted an undercover investigation. In this operation, Charlie Kraiger, who works as a Cybersecurity policy analyst and a Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the White House’s Executive Office, disclosed to O’Keefe that Joe and Kamala would be the nominees in 2024, “sadly.”

Michelle Obama is not coming to the rescue for the Democrats, according to Kraiger, who said, “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama…. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I’ve seen all this sh*t my husband has had to go through, and that does not interest me.’”

Kraiger also exposed behind-the-scenes concerns regarding Joe Biden’s mental capability to serve another term and Kamala Harris’s lack of popularity within the administration. This includes dissatisfaction among black staff members, many of whom have reportedly resigned in protest against her.

The speculation around Michelle Obama’s potential candidacy has been a topic of interest among conservatives, who have posited her as a possible substitute for Biden.

An article by New York Post legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams reported Barack and Michelle Obama are angling to replace Joe Biden with former First Lady Michelle as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee.

Obama world was rocked when Donald Trump short-circuited the Obama revolution to remake America when he defeated would-be Obama successor Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has taken merciless revenge on President Trump ever since. Barack Obama is thought by many to be the behind the scenes power of the Biden presidency.

But with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris having some of the worst polling numbers for incumbents seeking a second White House term and Trump leading Biden in most polls, it appears the Obamas are quietly laying the groundwork for Michelle to step in and save the Obama revolution.

Adams reports Michelle Obama has surveyed “Dem biggies” about her potential candidacy and in 2022 reportedly told a gathering of CEOs in New York City she was running. Gossip? Rumor? Or trial balloon leaks to gauge public support and Democratic reaction?

New York Post’s Cindy Adams also revealed that a secret plan has emerged to throw Old Joe under the bus. She claims it comes from “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Barack has reportedly polled donors and put together a plan for Michelle, which is still being tweaked, according to Adams.

Michelle made headlines earlier this month with a podcast interview in which she said, “…Things that keep me up because you, you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are people that, where are we in this? You know, where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit. It effects us in ways that I, sometimes I think people take for granted.”