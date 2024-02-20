Massive Brawl Breaks Out Migrant Shelter in NYC: Illegal Aliens Violently Attack NYPD Officers (VIDEO)

by

A massive brawl broke out at Randall’s Island migrant shelter in New York City – AGAIN.

Illegal aliens violently attacked NYPD officers when police responded to reports of a dispute.

Video of the chaos showed illegals throwing objects at police officers and violently attacking them.

One female officer was hit in the head with a backpack.

One illegal migrant was removed from the shelter.

The New York Post reported:

One person was booted from the increasingly lawless Randall’s Island tent city after a dramatic caught-on-video confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants.

The chaotic scene kicked off around 11 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance at the shelter, according to authorities.

“Upon arrival officers observed a male who was involved in a verbal dispute with security and acting in a disorderly fashion,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Post.

It is unclear why the individual was there or what led up to the scuffle.

Video of the incident shows a man in a white T-shirt and dark pants can be seen sparring with several police officers in plain view of a large crowd.

VIDEO:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

