Massive Brawl Breaks Out Migrant Shelter in NYC: Illegal Aliens Violently Attack NYPD Officers (VIDEO)

A massive brawl broke out at Randall’s Island migrant shelter in New York City – AGAIN.

Illegal aliens violently attacked NYPD officers when police responded to reports of a dispute.

Video of the chaos showed illegals throwing objects at police officers and violently attacking them.

One female officer was hit in the head with a backpack.

One illegal migrant was removed from the shelter.

The New York Post reported:

One person was booted from the increasingly lawless Randall’s Island tent city after a dramatic caught-on-video confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants.

The chaotic scene kicked off around 11 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance at the shelter, according to authorities.

“Upon arrival officers observed a male who was involved in a verbal dispute with security and acting in a disorderly fashion,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Post.

It is unclear why the individual was there or what led up to the scuffle.

Video of the incident shows a man in a white T-shirt and dark pants can be seen sparring with several police officers in plain view of a large crowd.