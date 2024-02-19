Mass Shooter and Cop Killer in Minnesota Previously Defended Obama – Deceased Officers Named

As reported earlier, several Minnesota police officers were shot while responding to a domestic incident in Burnsville near the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South.

Two police officers and one paramedic were killed.

According to reports, several children were inside the home at the time of the shootout.

SWAT officers were on the scene. The SWAT vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

“Several Burnsville police officers were shot — at least two officers and one first responder were killed — while responding to a domestic call.” – Fox 9 reported.

Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the fatal shooting.

“Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” said Governor Walz. “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

The deceased officers were also named. Officer Paul Elmstrand got his start in a law enforcement explorers’ program and served on the police Honor Guard. Officer Matthew Ruge was a trained crisis negotiator. Adam Finseth, the firefighter/paramedic was an Iraq war veteran.

The Burnsville police officer and parademic who were killed: Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge, Paramedic Adam Finseth. – The Heavy

The cop killer was killed during the shooting. Shannon Gooden previously shared a quote on Facebook: “You’ll never take me alive. I’m a Tiger.”

Following the horrific mass murder, police identified the shooter as Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, who was previously convicted of felony assault.

Alpha News reported:

Shannon Gooden, the alleged mass shooter, is an Obama supporter.
