Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back at Dem Senator Coons Over Ukraine Aid — Challenges Him to ‘Fight Russia on the Front Lines Himself’

The debate over U.S. assistance to Ukraine has intensified as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) publicly challenged Democrat Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) to fight Russia on the front lines himself if he is so committed to the cause.

This fiery exchange comes as Senator Coons warned of the potential need for American military intervention if aid to Ukraine is not sustained.

At the Munich Security Conference, Senator Coons told CNBC’s Silvia Amaro that failing to support Ukraine against Russian aggression could lead to direct conflict involving American soldiers.

“In the next front against Russia, it will be Americans on the front lines,” Coons said.

“We are best off investing in the Ukrainians who are fighting bravely for their own freedom than allowing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the opportunity to spread further chaos and violence across Europe.”

He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and preventing Russian aggression from spreading across Europe. Coons expressed optimism about the bill’s passage but cautioned that failure to support Ukraine could embolden Putin to target NATO allies next, aligning with predictions of possible attacks on NATO within the next three to five years.

In a fiery response, Rep. Greene took to social media to voice her strong opposition to the notion of involving American military personnel in the Ukraine conflict.

She criticized the idea of sending U.S. forces, which were already stretched thin and facing challenges under the Biden regime, such as low recruitment and depleted resources.

Greene highlighted the immense financial strain of the U.S. national debt and other domestic issues, accusing “deep state globalists” of prioritizing conflict with Russia over addressing these problems.

Read her statement below: