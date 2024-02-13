In Major Blow to Joe Biden, House Speaker Johnson Won’t Put Senate Aid Bill on Floor

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday told PunchBowl News’ Jake Sherman that he will not put the Senate aid bill on the House floor.

Last week Republican Senators voted against advancing a compromised ‘border security bill’ that would have allocated more money to foreign countries while largely ignoring the US border.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocated $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

After this bill failed to pass the Senate last week, Schumer rolled out another supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate early Tuesday passed Schumer’s supplemental aid package and allocated $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. 22 Republicans voted in favor of giving foreign countries money while ignoring the crisis at the US border.

The $95 billion package will now head to the House of Representatives.

However, Speaker Johnson will not bring the aid package to the floor for a vote.

“I certainly don’t right now. We’re dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines upon us and that’s where the attention f the House is in this moment,“ Speaker Johnson told Jake Sherman.

Speaker Johnson Monday evening said of the $95 billion aid bill: “America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

Joe Biden on Tuesday showed up one hour late to deliver remarks on the Senate’s passage of a supplemental package.

Biden angrily warned Republicans in Congress and said those who oppose funding for Ukraine would be held accountable.

“For Republicans in Congress who think they can oppose funding for Ukraine and not be held accountable, history is watching. Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten,” Biden said.

