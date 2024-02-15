Looks Like We Made It And Mike Turner’s Russian Threat Scam

Pro-Russian Truth Network

Sorry. Couldn’t resist the Barry Manilow reference, but this kind of campy celebration is called for when the Government of Ukraine deems me important enough to be put on THE LIST of Russian disinformation agents. I am sandwiched at the 7 o’clock position between distinguished professor Richard Sakwa and Doug MacGregor. How do you like them donuts. First, give Barry a listen. It is Valentine’s Day afterall.

I am proud to say I know most of the people on that list and consider them friends. Fighting the mainstream tends to create bonds of friendship and camaraderie. I am shocked by who they left off. What about the boys of the Duran — i.e. Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou? They do one of the best jobs of blowing the whistle on a daily basis on Urkainian and Western bullshit. Leaving them off the list is an insult.

Moving on to today’s spectacle of Mike Turner, the Republican in charge of the House Intelligence Committee, doing his desperate bit to coerce the Speaker of the House into bringing the funding for Ukraine to the floor. I call this, “Try to Scare the Hell Out of Congress and the Voters in order to get Money for Zelensky.” The Guardian reports:

The head of the House intelligence committee, Mike Turner, has called for the Biden administration to declassify information on what he called a “serious national security threat”, which was later reported to involve Russian plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

Utter nonsense because this is not new. This is old information. And I explain it nicely (with closed caption too) in the following video:

Here are the key take aways (I will do it in bullet form so that you can brief a friend if you want).

President George W. Bush unilaterally withdraws from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in June 2002, paving the way for Russia to develop Anti-Ballistic Missile defense systems. Russia responded to the U.S. abrogation of the ABM treaty by declaring it would no longer honor the START II treaty.

Russia proceeded to build up the world’s best air defense system, which is comprised of the S-400, the S-500 and the S-550.

The S-500 is designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft, [21] for air defense against Airborne Early Warning and Control and for jamming aircraft and was deployed in 2021.

for air defense against Airborne Early Warning and Control and for jamming aircraft and was deployed in 2021. Steve Bryen, a seasoned U.S. Defense expert wrote about Russia’s Space Based Nuclear Weapons today and in 2018 — Congressman Turner is hyping old intelligence.

