London Acid Attack Suspect is an Afghan Asylum Seeker and Convicted Sex Offender

The manhunt continues this morning in London for a male attacker who threw a suspected “corrosive substance” on a woman and her two children in a car following a collision Wednesday evening in the Clapham neighborhood.

A total of nine people were taken to the hospital in the acid attack. The woman and her two children were hospitalized, as were three people who came to their aid and came into contact with the substance. Three responding police officers were also taken to the hospital for reported “minor” injuries.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the suspect in the London acid attack that injured 9 people.

The suspect behind the gruesome crime has now been identified as Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, an Afghan asylum seeker and convicted sex offender.

Abdul was reportedly granted asylum after a sex offense.

Video of Abdul was released following the attack.

Abdul Shokoor was injured in the attack.

