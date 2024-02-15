LIVE VIDEO FEED: Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Discuss Latest Organized Media Launched Against their Work on Election Fraud

The mainstream media launched a coordinated hit piece against investigative journalists Catherine Engelbrecht from True the Vote and her co-investigator Gregg Phillips.

The attacks are so egregious that Catherine went on The War Room Thursday morning to dispute the accusations.

Catherine and Gregg then appeared live on Patriot Games today to refute the accusations.

True the Vote later released this statement on the latest mainstream media attacks.

Yesterday, a series of negative articles were published about True the Vote, with headlines like ‘True the Vote Tells Court It Has No Records To Back Up Georgia Fraud Claims, from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, ‘The Final Repudiation of 200 Mules’, from the Washington Post, ‘Conservative Group Tells Judge It Has No Evidence To Back Its Claims of GA Ballot Stuffing’ from the Associated Press …. the list goes on and on.

What you are seeing is an organized hit. How do we know? Synchronized publications across legacy media outlets with no outreach to True the Vote for comment, with lengthy stories that have clearly been prewritten and held for a coordinated drop – but that’s just one layer. The other layers, which we are very accustomed to but don’t often talk about, involve obscene, threatening emails, texts, and calls, to the organization and directly to Catherine Engelbrecht, a barrage of negative social media, and attacks on our websites. This is not ‘just a story’, this is an orchestrated political attack.

Why? Because of today’s ethics committee hearing in Georgia, because of Sec. Raffensberger’s professional failures and newfound alignment with the Left, because of the Georgia timeline we published on Open.Ink , because of our recent victory over Fair Fight, and, quite simply, because of the raging battle for the soul of our Republic.

True the Vote is effective – and that makes us dangerous to the totalitarian architects who want no challenges, no free speech, no honest debate.

The articles are inaccurate. Because we know the outlets, and in some cases we know the writers, we know they will not change their stories, no matter how much we protest.

The AJC writer, Mr. Niesse, did reach out to our attorney for comment. Here is the quote that was provided but not used:

“Mr. Niesse –

The claim that there is insufficient support for True the Vote’s allegation of widespread abuse of then-nascent ballot drop box voting during the 2020 General Election stems from a fundamental misunderstanding amongst members of the media.

The evidence True the Vote made available to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shortly after the 2020 General Election cannot be understood to be like records stored somewhere. It consisted of massive quantities of electronic data that could only be appreciated and understood when you had multiple servers processing it and visually displaying how the information intersected in real-time. This is called geospatial analysis.

True the Vote provided this information to the FBI, which rendered it available to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the time. The GBI consequently has ready access to the summaries and underlying data, and could reconstruct it, but it declines to do that. It is in that sense that there is nothing more for True the Vote to provide that it has not already provided to the GBI.”

In addition to what was originally provided to the FBI and GBI in 2021, we provided three written complaints, with documentation, to the Secretary of State, and over 6,000 documents to the SEB.

The state was unwilling to provide whistleblower protection in 2021, unwillingly to examine our data while it was still set up in active databases, and unwilling to act on the summary data which it could easily have done. Now, three years later, after the statute of limitations has expired on any election crimes, its apparent that the SEB’s interest is not in investigating. Rather, it is in silencing citizens from speaking out, lest they get the same treatment our group is now enduring. It is outrageous.

Mind you, at any point in this odyssey, the GBI could have gotten an administrative warrant to have the summarized cell phone data deanonymized and begin their investigation. There is nothing stopping them from taking that action even now. They have all the information they need. We are not law enforcement. It is up to them to do their jobs. As civilians, we cannot do more than what we have done.

We stand by everything we have ever said about our work product and ballot trafficking in Georgia. We reached out to the Georgia Governor, AG, GBI, Sec of State, and SEB in good faith. Time and again, they have shirked their responsibilities and broken their promises. This is their failure. And the orchestrated attack against us is just one more effort to cover up the truth of Georgia’s failed election processes.

For more information, please see the timeline, videos, and documents posted at open.ink/collections/georgia