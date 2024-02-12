Leo Hohmann: Report Calls for Limits on Air Travel



This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission

Report calls for limits on air travel: This is part of broader globalist plan to ‘ration’ travel of all kinds — no more unlimited planes, trains or automobiles for the serfs.

Just a short post here because it goes so well as a follow-up to my previous article on the mentality of our globalist oppressors.

According to CNN Travel: “Holidaymakers should prepare to change their travel habits now, before this change is forced upon them.”

CNN reports that “The negative impacts of tourism on the environment have become so severe that some are suggesting drastic changes to our travel habits are inevitable.”

The cable news network cites a 2023 report titled A Sustainable Future for Travel, in which the globalists lay out their entire plan to limit our freedom of movement. They always tell us their plans. So few pay attention. Most people would rather live in denial and deception.

In this report, tour operator Intrepid Travel proposed that “carbon passports” will soon become a reality if the tourism industry hopes to survive.

What is a carbon passport? CNN informs us of that as well, writing:

“The idea of a carbon passport centers on each traveler being assigned a yearly carbon allowance that they cannot exceed. These allowances can then “ration” travel. … The average annual carbon footprint for a person in the US is 16 tons – one of the highest rates in the world. In the UK this figure sits at 11.7 tons, still more than five times the figure recommended by the Paris Agreement … the average global carbon footprint needs to drop to under two tons by 2050. This figure equates to around two roundtrip flights between London and New York.”

According to CNN, Intrepid Travel’s report predicts that we will see carbon passports in action by 2040. I believe that’s part of what’s called an “unlimited hangout,” where they dribble out parts of the truth mixed with lies meant to tamp down any undesired response from the public.

In this case, they tell us they’re planning to shut down or severely limit air travel for the common man but then they say it won’t happen until 2040, which is 16 years off so don’t worry about.

According to the report, for emission reductions to have any meaningful effect, ticket prices would have to rise by 1.4% each year, discouraging some people from flying. This is the same tactic being used by the globalists to get people out of cars and get them to eat less meat. They simply conspire to drive up the prices of the behavioral actions they want us to avoid. Look at the price of vehicles today and the cost of insuring them, and compare those costs to just 10 years ago and you will be surprised at the difference. These costs have far exceeded the overall rate of inflation.

They are now telling us that their plan is to do the same with airline tickets.

CNN reports that some European countries are already beginning to take measures to reduce air travel, writing: :As of April 1, 2023, passengers on short-haul flights and older aircraft in Belgium have been subject to increased taxes to encourage alternative forms of travel.”

Do not think that because you don’t fly or no longer fly that you don’t have to worry about these developments. The limits on air travel are just one piece of the overall puzzle. They are working just as feverishly to destroy private vehicle ownership, shifting to autonomous vehicles that will be rented, not owned, and will be slapped with a per-mile tax. The graphic below, published by the NY Times, says it all.

Never trust a globalist. Their ideal world is digitized, downsized, dehumanized, depopulated and generally feudal in nature. If they succeed in imposing their ideal system on the world, we will see millions starved to death by their war on food and farmers. Thank God the farmers in Europe have awakened to the real purpose of the climate scam, which is to destroy their livelihoods and their ability to feed the world. If these globalist scum succeed, most of us will not live to see 2040. And those who manage to survive in their dehumanized, top-down, control-grid society will be either rich or poor, with very little in between. This is a war on the middle class, on traditional values, on the value of work and the nuclear family.

To receive new posts and support Leo Hohmann’s work, consider becoming a paid subscriber if you aren’t yet at leohohmann.substack.com