Legendary Country Star Toby Keith Dead at 62

Legendary country music star Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62 after an 18-month battle with stomach cancer.

The announcement of Keith’s death was made on the country music star’s website and X account in a post that read, “Toby Keith passed away peacefully February 5th surrounded by his family.”

The post continued, “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Despite being diagnosed with stomach cancer, the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer continued to perform and record music.

Keith was known to be a man not afraid to show his patriotism and even received backlash for his patriotism when he decided to perform at Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

“Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer’s website. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said. He was diagnosed in 2022. Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear. Over his career he publicly clashed with other celebrities and journalists and often pushed back against record executives who wanted to smooth his rough edges. He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs.

In 2021, President Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts to Keith.

