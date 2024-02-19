The Lankford-McConnell Immigration Bill Provided $7 Billion to Keep the Border Open and the Human Pipeline into the US Cranking Away

The James Lankford-Mitch McConnell immigration bill provided $7 billion to keep the border open and the human pipeline cranking away.

These same people won’t vote to fund a border wall – But they will vote to send $7 billion to NGOs to keep the the border open to illegal aliens.

Steve Bannon added this: “McConnell/Lankford Bill Provided $7 Billion for NG0s and Local Governments to Process Illegal Aliens Faster.”



This bill was supported by several Republicans.

They need to be turfed out of office.

The Center for Immigration Studies reported: